The New England Patriots have a pretty impressive roster, especially with players aged 25 or younger.

Sony Michel, Jake Bailey, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Chase Winovich and J.C. Jackson, to name a few, have yet to reach that age, and all have played a role in helping New England to a 9-1 record through its first 10 games.

But when ESPN released its “Top 25 Players Under The Age Of 25,” not one Patriot was on the list.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson came it at No.’s 1 and 2, respectively, to the surprise of no one. But to not have someone like Jackson (two interceptions, nine tackles), Winovich (eight tackles, 4.5 sacks), or Bailey, who’s made some masterful punts lately, seems a bit … odd.

The NFL has a plethora of young talent, there’s no doubt about that. And some of that young talent will try to help the Patriots improve to 10-1 on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images