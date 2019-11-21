Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots filled one of their two vacant practice squad spots Thursday, signing former Vikings defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Bower, who went undrafted out of LSU in 2017, spent the last two seasons in Minnesota, appearing in seven games and tallying seven tackles with two sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the 24-year-old tore his Achilles during an offseason workout and landed on Minnesota’s non-football injury list, from which the Vikings waived him last month.

The Patriots’ practice squad now consists of four offensive players and five defensive players: wide receivers Devin Ross and Quincy Adeboyejo, offensive linemen Najee Toran and Tyler Gauthier, Bower, defensive tackle Nate Thurman, linebackers Calvin Munson and Terez Hall, and defensive back Nate Brooks.

Bower made his New England practice debut Thursday, wearing No. 96.

The 9-1 Patriots will host the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images