The Boston Bruins will be spending their Black Friday by playing some afternoon hockey.

Fresh off a pair of wins in Canada earlier in the week, the Bruins are set to host the New York Rangers on Friday at TD Garden.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with Boston winning the first matchup 7-4 at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Rangers:

When: Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images