Two NFC South teams will go head-to-head Thursday night to conclude the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate.

For the second straight year, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will finish out Thanksgiving as they take one another on at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints barely pulled out a win in Week 12 over the Carolina Panthers, using a last-second field goal to improve to 9-2.

The Falcons are coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they did beat the Saints just two weeks ago in New Orleans. They currently sit at a disappointing 3-8 on the year.

Here’s how to watch Saints-Falcons online:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

