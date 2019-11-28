Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has become quite the presence on social media over the last few years, so it’s basically a guarantee that he’ll share content on most major holidays.

This year’s Thanksgiving was no different, as the New England Patriots wideout shared a “family dinner”-themed photoshop including owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and teammates Tom Brady, Sony Michel, Devin and Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Chase Winovich.

“Family dinners are the best. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving everyone!” the caption read.

Check it out:

Family dinners are the best. Have a happy and safe thanksgiving everyone! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/2UmeG6ZQga — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 28, 2019

The Patriots now put Thanksgiving in the rearview and gear up for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images