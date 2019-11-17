A possible matchup of the week is set to take place in Baltimore on Sunday between two of the AFC’s best.
The Houston Texans are fresh off a bye as they take on the Ravens. The Texans moved to 6-3 on the season with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 across the pond in London.
On the other side is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Ravens are riding five-game win streak after running through the Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 to improve to 7-2.
This will be the first of (hopefully) many matchups over the years between MVP candidates Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, which makes it a must-see affair.
Here’s how to watch Texans vs Ravens online:
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images