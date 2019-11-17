Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A possible matchup of the week is set to take place in Baltimore on Sunday between two of the AFC’s best.

The Houston Texans are fresh off a bye as they take on the Ravens. The Texans moved to 6-3 on the season with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 across the pond in London.

On the other side is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Ravens are riding five-game win streak after running through the Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 to improve to 7-2.

This will be the first of (hopefully) many matchups over the years between MVP candidates Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, which makes it a must-see affair.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs Ravens online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images