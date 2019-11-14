Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox chief baseball officer received some high praise Wednesday from a beloved Boston sports figure.

If there’s one person that knows the Red Sox organization well, its former general manager Theo Epstein. The 45-year-old, who now serves as the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations, helped Boston to two World Series championships (2004 and 2007), ending the franchise’s famed 86-year drought in the process.

And he thinks the Sox have landed themselves one heck of a CBO.

“He (Bloom) can hang in late at night and is a pretty funny guy, pretty fun to be around. Deceivingly so, sometimes,” Epstein said Wednesday at Major League Baseball’s 2019 general manager meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz., per MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. “He’s great and I’ll think he’ll be a great fit with the Red Sox.”

We can’t wait to see what Bloom has up his sleeve, especially after praise like this.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images