Adam Gase apparently isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Jets head coach hasn’t had the best of luck since joining the squad in January, leading New York to a measly 2-7 record in his first nine games at the helm.

But Jets CEO Christopher Johnson isn’t giving up on Gase just yet. In fact, he plans on bringing him back next season.

“I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam (Darnold). He has Joe (Douglas’) trust. He has my trust. He’s a good man, he’s a good coach.”

Johnson said this applies to the offseason, as well. So, where does this confidence come from?

“It’s the trust I see,” Johnson said. “Seeing him work with Sam … gives me a lot of confidence. Seeing him work with Joe. It’s a whole new dynamic in this building. It’s a really positive dynamic. They have the same vision for this team going forward.

“There are a number of reasons, but those are two really big ones why I feel confident about Adam as our coach going forward.”

We’ll see if this seemingly hasty decision pans out for the Jets long term. For now, however, there still are seven games left on the team’s 2019 schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images