So, Robert Williams can jump really, really high.

The Celtics forward enjoyed a breakout performance Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, racking up 11 points, seven rounds, two assists and six (!) blocks in Boston’s 135-115 victory. Perhaps most impressively, Williams guarded LaMarcus Aldridge 31.6 percent of the time, holding the Spurs big man scoreless.

However, it was an alley-oop dunk in the fourth quarter that served as Williams’ premier highlight. The play also gave way to one of the more absurd NBA photos you’ll see all season.

Here’s the dunk:

TIMELORD 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/ZU91FnlHCG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2019

And here’s the photo:

Yeah, there’s no defense for that.

Williams’ performance was a bright spot in what was otherwise a sour night for the Celtics, despite the big victory. Forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured left hand, and likely faces an extended absence.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images