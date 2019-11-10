Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins have been halfway competitive the last few weeks.

It all came together last Sunday, when the Fins secured their first win of the season, holding on to beat their lowly divisional rivals, the New York Jets.

They’ve got a tall task in front of them this week, though, as they head to Indianapolis to tangle with the Colts. Indy will turn to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer with Jacoby Brissett out after suffering a knee injury last week.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Colts.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images