Julian Edelman often doesn’t receive the recognition he deserves, as evidenced by zero career Pro Bowl selections. But it’s safe to say the Patriots wide receiver’s talents aren’t lost on his peers.

In fact, one of the NFL’s premier wideouts over the offseason studied Edelman’s game.

Leading up to Houston’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Texans superstar DeAndre Hopkins explained to NFL Network’s James Palmer why he considers the Super Bowl LIII MVP one of his favorite WRs in the league.

“…DeAndre Hopkins studies so much. We know he has a brilliant skill set, but he told me this offseason he spent time studying Julian Edelman,” Palmer said on “Good Morning Football.” “It’s one of Hopkins’ favorite receivers, he told me, and he said it’s because he always finds ways to move the chains. He always finds ways to get an extra four or five yards to keep his offense on the field. That’s why Hopkins likes Edelman so much…”

Hopkins’ anecdote says a lot about Edelman. The 33-year-old isn’t the fastest wide receiver in the game, doesn’t have the best hands and isn’t exactly a touchdown machine. But Edelman has a knack for making game-changing plays, a trend he typically kicks into a new gear in January and February.

Now that we know Hopkins keeps tabs on Edelman, we wonder if the three-time Pro Bowl selection will try to convince Bill O’Brien to let him throw the ball.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images