Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tony La Russa is leaving the Boston Red Sox organization.

La Russa, who has spent the last two seasons as an advisor, now will serve as a “senior advisor” for the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Tuesday.

“In his role, La Russa will assist all areas of baseball operations including Major League player evaluations and minor league development,” the statement said.

Today, the #Angels announced the hiring of @TonyLaRussa as Senior Advisor, Baseball Operations pic.twitter.com/qLWpalvXRL — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) November 12, 2019

This will be the third team La Russa, 75, has held a front-office role for. He spent 2014-17 with the Arizona Diamondbacks after retiring from managing the St. Louis Cardinals before coming to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images