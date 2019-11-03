Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It happened. It actually happened.

There now is only one winless team remaining in the NFL, as the Miami Dolphins notched their first win of the season Sunday afternoon with a 26-18 victory over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a fairly sloppy affair in South Beach, and Gang Green, who dropped to 1-7 on the season, looked lifeless against head coach Adam Gase’s former team.

Considering how poorly the Jets have played for the majority of the season, Twitter didn’t seem terribly surprised by New York’s ugly defeat. Still, the Jets caught no shortage of flak on social media for falling to the hapless Fins.

#Jets have officially hit rock bottom. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) November 3, 2019

The #jets are actually going to lose to a team trying not to win — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 3, 2019

checking in on Jets fans pic.twitter.com/ZA7vzOkkUt — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2019

Jets fans trying to convince themselves their future is still bright pic.twitter.com/KMi34KUpYg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 3, 2019

FINAL:

Dolphins 26

Jets 18 Adam Gase is a flat-out embarrassment. His team is a complete and utter disaster… No sign of juice. No sign of anything. A DEAD TEAM. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 3, 2019

The Jets, for whatever reason, entered the 2019 campaign surrounded by a relative amount of excitement. Now, they’re back to being the same old team the football world has grown accustomed to seeing in the Meadowlands.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images