When the Boston Celtics went to Charlotte to play the Hornets, you know it would be an emotional night for their new superstar.

Kemba Walker spent his first eight seasons with the Hornets before signing with the Celtics in the offseason. And he returned to the only place he knew as home before coming to Boston on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward talked about his return to Utah last season when he got booed and hoped the same wouldn’t happen to Walker.

Well, Walker was met with love and only love as everyone in the arena stood on their feet as he was introduced by the PA announcer.

Check out the reaction below:

A tribute video and standing ovation for Kemba Walker in Charlotte 👏 pic.twitter.com/FhaNnE1rET — #KembaWalkerDay on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2019

Walker gave it his all in his eight seasons with the team and it’s clear that Charlotte did not forget that by giving him a heroes welcome.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports