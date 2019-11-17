Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maine Red Claws’ 2019-20 campaign is off to a 3-0 start thanks to some quality play from Boston Celtics’ two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters.

Fall posted back-to-back double-doubles in his first two G League games, and followed those up with a perfect shooting performance Sunday in a win over Raptors 905. The 7-foot-5 big man finished with 21 points on 9-of-9 FG with five rebounds. He continues to look more and more comfortable each time out, and Sunday’s effort was further proof.

Check out the highlights here:

Red Claws head coach Darren Erman spoke very highly of Fall’s performance following the team’s home opener, and the Celtics hope he’ll continue to develop under the former New Orleans Pelicans assistant.

Fall can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics this season per two-way contract regulations, so he’ll spend the majority of his first professional campaign in Maine.

The Celtics, meanwhile, continue their West Coast road trip Sunday in Sacramento before heading to Phoenix on Monday for a matchup with the Suns.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images