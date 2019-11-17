The Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors on Friday, improving their winning streak to 10 games — and one head coach is not too surprised by the excellent start.

Steve Kerr has had plenty of success as head coach of the Warriors, and according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Kerr figured the Celtics would find plenty of the same following “Team Shamrock’s” run with the U.S. men’s national basketball team, and he was right.

“You could tell (Team USA) was a head start for them,” Kerr said. “You could tell over the summer that those guys would click and they absolutely have. They’ve gotten off to a great start.”

Kerr also added that following his tenure as an assistant for Team USA, he knew Kemba Walker would fit right into this Celtics team.

“I’ve always admired his game, but it was fun to get to know him,” Kerr said. “I had no doubt while I was coaching him this summer that he’d be great for the Celtics given not only his ability on the court but the chemistry he generates with a group. Everybody loves playing with him, he moves the ball, he plays hard, and he’s fun to be around.”

The Celtics will hope to keep it rolling Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images