Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to hosting as many games as possible at Lambeau Field when the postseason rolls around in January.

But that’s not the only thing he sees in his future.

Rodgers, who celebrated his 36th birthday Monday, has spent the last 12 seasons as the Packers quarterback. Since taking over for legendary QB Brett Favre in 2008, Rodgers has led Green Bay to eight postseason appearances, including a Super Bowl victory in 2010 on top of seven Pro-Bowl appearances and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Rodgers’ career has been quite eventful, to say the least, although it may not last too much longer.

“Yeah, that and seeing the 18th hole coming up, realizing I can’t play forever and the opportunities don’t come along all the time,” Rodgers said Wednesday, per ESPN.

It’s not entirely clear when exactly Rodgers plans on tossing in the towel. He’s said he’d like to play into his 40s in the past, which is somewhat comforting for any concerned Packers fan.

For now, however, the focus is wrapping up the 2019 season. And with four games left on the Packers’ regular-season schedule, anything is possible.

