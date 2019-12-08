Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good luck finding a team that feels better entering Week 14 of the NFL season than the Houston Texans.

The Texans are likely riding high after an impressive win over the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” a week ago. The win kept Houston very much alive in the playoff race as Bill O’Brien’s team looks to hold off Tennessee.

With the Week 15 game against the Titans looming, the Texans can’t afford to overlook the Broncos. Despite their record, Denver has played some competitive games against good teams and is coming off a thrilling last-second win the first start of rookie quarterback Drew Lock’s career.

Here’s how to watch Broncos-Texans online:

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Nov 4, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes in ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports