The Bruins have a tough opponent ahead of them if they want to snap their three-game losing skid.

Boston will visit Washington to play the Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. The Caps are winners of six of their last seven, while the B’s have struggled against their last three opponents.

This will be the second meeting this season between the teams, with Washington taking the first game 3-2 in a shootout at TD Garden.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Capitals:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

