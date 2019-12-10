Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world learned the gender of Carson Wentz’s first child in an… interesting way.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback went to creative measures to make the announcement, which was posted to social media Tuesday afternoon. The reveal featured a trio of supplies: footballs, colored powder and… rifles?

Check it out:

Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎 Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring! pic.twitter.com/agyvn3MJDH — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 10, 2019

Spoiler alert: it’s a girl.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images