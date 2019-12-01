The Boston Celtics will look to get back to their winning ways Sunday afternoon.
The Celtics, fresh off a loss to the Nets in Brooklyn, will visit the lowly New York Knicks. Brad Stevens’ team enters the game with an impressive 13-5 record, while David Fizdale’s Knicks are 4-15 and likely bound for the NBA Draft Lottery.
Can the Celtics get back on track? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images