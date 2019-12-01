Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will look to get back to their winning ways Sunday afternoon.

The Celtics, fresh off a loss to the Nets in Brooklyn, will visit the lowly New York Knicks. Brad Stevens’ team enters the game with an impressive 13-5 record, while David Fizdale’s Knicks are 4-15 and likely bound for the NBA Draft Lottery.

Can the Celtics get back on track? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images