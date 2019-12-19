Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will wrap up their regular-season series Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

The C’s took down the Mavs 116-106 back on Nov. 11 despite a game-high 34 points from Luka Doncic. Unfortunately for hoops fans, Doncic, as well as Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward, will be inactive Wednesday night.

Nonetheless, we should be in store for an exciting matchup between teams currently sitting in third place in their respective conferences.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images