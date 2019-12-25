The annual holiday tradition continues with the second day of the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” 2019 Christmas Marathon on NESN!

Join the Mad Fisherman for more than two dozen episodes of the best experiences and interviews from the water. See the full episode schedule for Christmas Day below!

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

All times Eastern.

1 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Claus. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.

1:30 p.m.: “Gneiss Bass”

Charlie heads to Maine, catches plenty of big bass and visits Gneiss Bass Brewing Company in Limerick, Maine. Charlie also has an encounter with a couple of pigs and gives a fishing lesson on using Kermit the Frog during a rainstorm. Mad Fish searches for a 5-pound Gneiss Bass.

2 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

Charlie fishes during the fall and makes a visit to Angelina’s Italian Restaurant to critique their fall pumpkin raviolis. Mad Fish meets with Chuck Rolecek, the owner of CR’s The Restaurant, and shows off a few holiday drinks and short ribs.

2:30 p.m.: “Breakdown Lane”

Max Lane played seven seasons in the NFL. Today, Charlie invites Max on his favorite lake — Lake Winnipesaukee — but Max has a hard time staying on the boat. Max and Charlie visit a local restaurant in town called The Wolfetrap.

3 p.m.: “Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2019”

Charlie and Angela get diverted from the North Pole to Angelina’s Restaurant to celebrate the annual Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Tony the Elf goes over this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Charlie pays a surprise visit to Seanie Claus. Sponsors, friends and family all come together to celebrate the holidays and the new year.

3:30 p.m.: “Naked on the Cape”

Charlie travels to Cape Cod in search of sea bass, but bad weather puts the fishing in jeopardy. So, the crew decides to fish for stripes in-shore. Charlie visits the Red Nun Bar & Grill to try their naked burger. The locals tell him about naked sushi at Bluefins Sushi. Angela and Charlie critique the local wine at Truro Vineyards.

4 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Charlie heads to Island Falls, Maine, and hangs out with Harvard hockey star Lauren McAuliffe. Charlie catches many beautiful smallmouth and talks women’s hockey with Lauren. Charlie hangs out with his wife and kids at the cabins at the lake.

4:30 p.m.: “Feels Like the First Time”

Charlie hits the lake for the first time after a long winter’s nap in New England. The weather is hot and the fishing is hotter. Anthony Moore is four hours north, still ice fishing. Charlie and Anthony visit world-famous Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Mass., to critique the Saugus wings.

5 p.m.: “Weekend at Burnie’s”

Charlie travels down to Cape Cod. Mad Fish starts by getting a visit from the local PD. Charlie hooks up with cape Cod native Dave Burnie. Dave takes Charlie to the Rock Harbor Grill for fried clams. Charlie has lobsters and steamers from Backside Bakes.

5:30 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

6 p.m.: “Beam Me Up, Harry!”

Charlie travels to the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts. Charlie fishes for huge smallmouth bass with his friend Harry Desmond. Charlie and Harry get abducted by aliens.

6:30 p.m.: “Raymond Bourque — Respect #77”

Charlie heads out with Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque to attend Ray’s “Celebrities for Charity” event. Ray challenges Mad Fish to catch some bass out on the golf course. Charlie bumps into a bunch of NHL legends and sneaks in a free golf lesson from the pro at Golf Club of New England in Stratham, N.H.

7 p.m.: “Tim Wakefield — Knucklebass”

Charlie teams up with knuckleball legend and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. Tim talks about winning the 2004 World Series and breaking an 86-year curse of the Bambino. Charlie and Tim discuss the history of the knuckleball.

7:30 p.m.: “Fishing Dunn Right!”

Charlie hooks up with comedian/actor Jimmy Dunn. Jimmy takes Charlie to his hometown of Hampton, N.H., and they start off with a quick visit to Cinnamon Rainbows, which is Jimmy’s favorite surf shop. Jimmy and Charlie then hit the waves on paddle boards. Charlie takes Jimmy fishing in hopes of landing Jimmy his first smallmouth bass.

8 p.m.: “Judgment Free Show”

Charlie visits Planet Fitness and their CEO Chris Rondeau. Chris shows Charlie all of the inner workings of Planet Fitness. Charlie and Chris launch the brand-new Planet Fitness dinghy. Charlie and Chris head to CR’s The Restaurant for drinks and dinner.

8:30 p.m.: “Wade Boggs — Chicken Man”

Charlie hooks up with 18-year MLB player and Hall of Famer Wade Boggs. Charlie and Wade fish the world-famous Charles River in Boston. Wade takes Charlie to the 7-20-4 Lounge for an impromptu interview. Wade and Charlie compare World Series rings.

9 p.m.: “The Devil’s Purse”

9:30 p.m.: “Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2019”

Looking for the Christmas Eve slate? Check out Tuesday’s programming schedule for the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas marathon!