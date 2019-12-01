Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season comes a matchup between the two worst teams in the AFC West.

Both the Chargers and the Broncos will try to snap a two-game losing streak when Los Angeles visits Sports Authority Field in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time the two squads have met this season, either. The Broncos edged out the Chargers 20-13 the first time around, which happened to be Denver’s first win of the year.

Here’s how to watch Chargers-Broncos online:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

