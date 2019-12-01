Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins enter their Week 13 matchup on two-game losing streaks, but only one will successfully snap their skid.

After starting the season 3-1 at home, the Eagles suffered back-to-back losses at Lincoln Financial Field to the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Now they’re back on the road, where they sport a not-so-stellar 2-3 record.

The Dolphins’ success, however, has been scarce this season, at best. Miami is 1-5 on their home turf, making Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium a bit more interesting.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Dolphins online:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

