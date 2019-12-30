Danica Patrick’s social media roller coaster was fully operational over the holidays.
Among other things, the retired NASCAR star celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, got fired up about a Green Bay Packers victory and said words about her “tribe.” It was a wild ride.
Check these out:
My podcast episode with @aaronrodgers12 is out! I have to say, I was a little nervous about it! Sometimes when you are really close to someone it makes it harder to know where to start, where to draw the line, or what people already know about them. But there is something magical that happens when you make an effort to combine interesting topics about that person and then very intentionally and attentively invite them to elaborate. I defiantly learned things I didn’t know about his childhood and experiences he has had throughout his life. It just goes to show that we can always get to know our partner better. . . So, moving forward into 2020 I am going to try and do more of that. And, I am not only going ask more questions but I am going to listen more!!!!! I am going to do a better job at just holding space for him to tell his stories and feel really heard and understood. I have a tendency to be narcissistic and think of myself in their position or tell a story about myself in a similar scenario, but I want to do a better job at just stopping…… and acknowledging his emotions and experiences. Don’t we all want to be heard and seen and loved – just as we are? The emotional journey of life is really an inside job anyway, so sometimes the best thing we can do is listen and say – I see you. ❤️
“We are solar powered sun seeking soul flowing star loving people” is quite a sentence. So, too, is “Yum yum factor in life brought and taught to us by…”
You keep doing you, Danica.
