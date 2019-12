Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two pretty bad football teams.

There’s not a whole lot of reason to watch this football game, but it’s a free country and to each their own.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Jets online:

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images