Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Week 14’s Eagles-Giants matchup will be a soggy one as New York visits a rainy Philadelphia on Monday night.

In the end, however, one team will snap their respective losing streak.

The Giants have lost eight straight games under quarterback Daniel Jones. But thanks to a “moderate high ankle sprain,” the rookie will spend Monday’s game on the sideline while veteran signal-caller Eli Manning takes charge of New York’s offense.

The Eagles, on the other hand, find themselves amidst a three-game losing streak, capped by a tough 37-31 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

Here’s how to watch Monday’s Eagles-Giants game online:

Start Time: Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images