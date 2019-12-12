Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aron Baynes is an awfully strong interior defender, but he made the highlight reels in the paint Wednesday night for all the wrong reasons.

Baynes was at the receiving end of what might be the new Dunk of the Year candidate courtesy of Ja Morant. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft helped put the finishing touches on the Memphis Grizzlies’ road win over the Phoenix Suns, driving to the basket with his left late in the fourth quarter before strongly slamming hit home over Baynes with his right.

You can check out the posterization in the video below:

Ouch.

The optics get worse for Baynes when you look at the tale of the tape. The Suns list the veteran big man at 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, while the Grizzlies tab Morant at 6-foot-3, 174 pounds.

All things considered, Baynes certainly has seen better days at the office.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images