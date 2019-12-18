Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are lightly represented in the 2020 Pro Bowl despite an 11-3 record and many deserving candidates.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and special teamer Matthew Slater were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday night.

Hightower said he wasn’t expecting the honor and made a case for some of his fellow Patriots defenders.

“I guess there’s a lot going on, but (safety) Devin McCourty obviously has been arguably one of the better safeties not only in the Patriots decade but in this decade,” Hightower said Wednesday. “He does so much that it’s kind of hard to put a guy over him.

“I think Jamie (Collins) has like four touchdowns, picks and stuff. Arguably, we’ve got a lot of guys that deserve it. Being one of the guys who actually got voted or whatever is an honor, but obviously there are a lot of guys who deserve it.”

Collins has six sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown this season. McCourty has five interceptions.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also didn’t make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008.

“I don’t think that changes anything about Tom Brady, not (making) a Pro Bowl,” Hightower said. “I don’t think that changes anything about him or anything about his legacy or his work ethic or anything. Honestly, if anything, it might drive him a little bit more.”

Slater also reacted to the fact that Brady, a 14-time Pro Bowler, didn’t earn the honor this season.

“He’s the best football player that’s ever played,” Slater said. “I think that’s all you need to know. The best football player that’s ever played.”

Brady wasn’t a deserving candidate based on his numbers this season in the Patriots’ struggling offense, though it’s still notable he didn’t make the team.

