One week after winning perhaps the best game of the 2019 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are hoping for something a little less stressful this week.

The NFC’s top team returns home this weekend to take on the lowly Atlanta Falcons. For San Fran head coach Kyle Shanahan, it’s a chance to see his former team as he and his new club hope to pad their playoff resume in the quest to earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is hoping to play spoiler and find something to build on as the season nears its merciful end.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-49ers.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images