One week after winning perhaps the best game of the 2019 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are hoping for something a little less stressful this week.
The NFC’s top team returns home this weekend to take on the lowly Atlanta Falcons. For San Fran head coach Kyle Shanahan, it’s a chance to see his former team as he and his new club hope to pad their playoff resume in the quest to earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is hoping to play spoiler and find something to build on as the season nears its merciful end.
Here’s how to watch Falcons-49ers.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images