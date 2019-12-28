Who will take the other remaining spot in the College Football Championship?
The Peach Bowl will be followed up Saturday night by the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with No. 3 Clemson taking on second-ranked Ohio State. It’s the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, with the winner to move on to play in the championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
As was the case in the Peach Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl will feature a pair of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence will be under center for the 13-0 Tigers, while Justin Fields will quarterback the 13-0 Buckeyes, provided he’s healthy.
Here’s how to watch the Fiesta Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images