Gordon Hayward apparently still is feeling the effects of the gruesome leg injury he suffered 26 months ago.

The Boston Celtics forward has missed the last three games with a sore left foot, the same footed that was pointing in the wrong direction that infamous October night in Cleveland. And while Hayward is probable for his team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Christmas, it doesn’t sound like his lingering foot pain will disappear anytime soon.

Here are some updates from The Athletic’s Jay King and NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg:

“I think we figured out a solution yesterday,” Hayward said. Said he first felt the pain during the early-season road game in Cleveland. Weirdly, it got progressively worse while he was out with a broken hand. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 24, 2019

Gordon Hayward says he’s been dealing with nerve issue in foot. Has received three cortisone shots but is hopeful most recent will work. Admits he’s frustrated. Also believes it’s related to his ankle injury. Hayward said he’ll see how ankle feels tomorrow but hopeful to play. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 24, 2019

And here are Hayward’s full comments on the potential link between his current foot injury and the leg injury he suffered two years ago:

“I think it has everything to do with my prior injury,” Hayward said, via Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “I didn’t get hurt on my right foot, so when you have a traumatic event like that to your foot and ankle, things are going to change inside of there that you don’t know necessarily. I think they start to poke their head a little bit if it gets tweaked ins some way or another. I don’t think it’s a coincidence it’s on my left foot.”

While Hayward and the Celtics insist his foot issue isn’t a long-term concern, it’s hard to read those comments and be anything but concerned.

Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 11 games this season.

