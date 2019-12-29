Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s quite a bit to square away in the final week of the 2019 NFL regular season.

There only are three teams currently locked into specific playoff seeds entering Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens own home-field advantage throughout the postseason in the AFC, while the Buffalo Bills are set at No. 5. As for the NFC, only the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings are unable to shuffle in the standings.

While you probably know what’s at stake for your favorite team in its regular-season finale, you certainly can develop a headache trying to figure out how things can pan out elsewhere around the league. Luckily for all football fans, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on Sunday shared an comprehensive chart that lays out every single playoff-seeding scenario.

Your annual Week 17 cheat sheets on playoff seeding possibilities, 64 AFC seeding scenarios and 64 in the NFC too. Share with the fellow NFL wonk in your life. pic.twitter.com/EoYs76fadP — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 29, 2019

The NFL playoffs are set to kick off Saturday with a pair of wild-card round games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images