FOXBORO, MASS. — Julian Edelman might be more in need of a first-round bye than anybody on the Patriots roster.

The New England receiver will play Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins despite nagging shoulder and knee injuries, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. While Edelman’s knee ailment has received much attention, it’s his shoulder issue that is even more worrisome.

“He continues to get treatment on his tendenosis in that left knee, and also his injured shoulder, which I’m told is actually worse than you could possibly imagine,” Giardi said Sunday morning. “But here he is, gutting it out.”

Edelman and the Patriots will receive their much-needed bye week with a victory over the Dolphins. New England also would clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

