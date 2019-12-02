N’Keal Harry had a night to forget in Houston.

The Patriots receiver caught zero passes and played just 22 snaps Sunday night in New England’s 28-22 loss to the Texans. The rookie’s evening all but ended late in the first quarter when he was targeted on a play that wound up in an interception for Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

Opinions are mixed on the pick, which was Tom Brady’s sixth of the season. However, many believe the blame ultimately lies with Harry, who got tugged at the top of his route by Roby but failed to fight through the contact and toward the ball.

Here’s the play:

Was it a risky throw from Brady? Sure, but those kinds of contested throws basically are the only plays currently available in an offense devoid of receivers capable of beating press coverage and gaining separation. Moreover, it’s a play that Harry, one of the strongest and most physically imposing players on the Patriots, needs to execute or, at the very least, show toughness on.

So, how did the 21-year-old feel about the play?

“I’m not exactly sure what happened with that on film,” Harry said after the game, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “I got to look at it on film first.”

Harry added: ” … I guess I could’ve used my body more. But like I said I haven’t watched it on film. I gotta see it first.”

At the end of the day, it’s unfair to pile on Harry, as he has just three games on his NFL resume and being a rookie wideout on the Patriots is no easy task. Brady acknowledged as much Monday morning during his weekly interview on WEEI.

Still, New England needs more from its first-round pick who, to this point, has been little more than a solid run-blocker.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images