The Boston Celtics won’t test themselves against Luka Doncic for a long time.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Monday the superstar point guard will miss Wednesday’s game against the Celtics due to a sprained ankle, according to Mavs reporter Eddie Sefko. Doncic sprained his ankle Saturday in the first quarter of the team’s overtime loss to the Miami Heat and he missed the team’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks two days later.

Rick Carlisle opened his pregame media session by saying Luka Doncic is out of the walking boot and off crutches. He won't play Wednesday vs. Boston but is responding well to treatment. More updates coming Wednesday, if there are any, he said. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) December 17, 2019

The Mavericks haven’t announced an official timetable for Doncic’s return.

The 20-year-old has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He scored 34 points with 6 rebounds and nine assists Nov. 11 in the Mavericks’ 116-106 loss to the Celtics.

The 18-8 Mavericks will host the 17-7 Celtics on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in their last meeting of the regular season. The NBA Finals will be the earliest chance for Boston to face off against Doncic again. Otherwise, excited fans will have to wait until next season.

