Jersey-swapping wasn’t a common practice in the early stages of Tom Brady’s career.

Postgame pleasantries used to be limited to handshakes and brief conversations, but now, seemingly every player seeks out an opponent to exchange threads with. Joe Mixon admittedly was too nervous to ask Brady for a jersey Sunday, but luckily for the Bengals running back, TB12 caught wind of his wish and intends to grant it.

But what jersey would Brady like to get his hands on?

“When I first started, I wish that I would have got a lot of those because when I look back now I realize a lot of these guys are in the Hall of Fame,” Brady said Monday on Westwood One, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “It is cool to have that memorabilia. Something that they wore and they went to battle with.

“Now, the swaps happen quite a bit. I have an Aaron Rodgers jersey. He’s kind of a guy that I’ve always looked up to as a player, as a person. I don’t think I have a Peyton (Manning) one. He’s someone that I’ve had so many memorable games with. Maybe we’ll exchange one year down the road.”

Perhaps either QB’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony can serve as a forum to accomplish the swap.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images