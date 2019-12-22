Another day, another Lamar Jackson record (or two.)

The Ravens quarterback set numerous records this season, from scoring the most touchdowns ever scored by Baltimore in a Week 1 matchup to smashing Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. And Jackson added to that list Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson now is the only player in NFL history to amass 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season, according to NFL Research.

Jackson’s 36 pass touchdowns also break the Ravens’ single-season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.

Yeah, this guy is special.

