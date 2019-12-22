Another day, another Lamar Jackson record (or two.)
The Ravens quarterback set numerous records this season, from scoring the most touchdowns ever scored by Baltimore in a Week 1 matchup to smashing Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. And Jackson added to that list Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson now is the only player in NFL history to amass 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season, according to NFL Research.
Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the only player in NFL history with 3,000+ pass yards & 1,000+ rush yards in a single season.#BALvsCLE | #RavensFlock
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 22, 2019
Jackson’s 36 pass touchdowns also break the Ravens’ single-season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.
Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) has 35 pass TD this season, passing Vinny Testaverde (1996) for the most in a single season in @Ravens history.#BALvsCLE | #Ravens
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 22, 2019
Yeah, this guy is special.
Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images