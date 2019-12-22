Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another Lamar Jackson record (or two.)

The Ravens quarterback set numerous records this season, from scoring the most touchdowns ever scored by Baltimore in a Week 1 matchup to smashing Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. And Jackson added to that list Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson now is the only player in NFL history to amass 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season, according to NFL Research.

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the only player in NFL history with 3,000+ pass yards & 1,000+ rush yards in a single season.#BALvsCLE | #RavensFlock — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 22, 2019

Jackson’s 36 pass touchdowns also break the Ravens’ single-season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) has 35 pass TD this season, passing Vinny Testaverde (1996) for the most in a single season in @Ravens history.#BALvsCLE | #Ravens — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 22, 2019

Yeah, this guy is special.

