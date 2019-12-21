Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins continue their homestand Saturday night they welcome the Nashville Predators to Boston.

The B’s, losers of three of their last four, look to right the ship after a disappointing 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night. And they look to do so by switching up the lines quite a bit.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Saturday’s morning skate said part of the shakeup is because, “sometimes it’s a way to get certain players’ attention. This is a bit of that.”

Charlie Coyle will slot back into his normal third-line center position, while Danton Heinen plays on David Krejci’s right side. Par Lindholm centers the fourth line with Brett Ritchie on his right wing. David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom are healthy scratches.

Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Pekka Rinne.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner

Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (16-12-6)

Calle Jarnkrok-Ryan Johansen-Viktor Arvidsson

Rocco Grimaldi-Matt Duchene-Mikael Granlund

Colin Blackwell-Kyle Turris-Craig Smith

Filip Forsberg-Nick Bonino-Colton Sissons

Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis-Matt Irwin

Pekka Rinne

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images