The Bruins continue their homestand Saturday night they welcome the Nashville Predators to Boston.
The B’s, losers of three of their last four, look to right the ship after a disappointing 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night. And they look to do so by switching up the lines quite a bit.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Saturday’s morning skate said part of the shakeup is because, “sometimes it’s a way to get certain players’ attention. This is a bit of that.”
Charlie Coyle will slot back into his normal third-line center position, while Danton Heinen plays on David Krejci’s right side. Par Lindholm centers the fourth line with Brett Ritchie on his right wing. David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom are healthy scratches.
Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Pekka Rinne.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner
Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
NASHVILLE PREDATORS (16-12-6)
Calle Jarnkrok-Ryan Johansen-Viktor Arvidsson
Rocco Grimaldi-Matt Duchene-Mikael Granlund
Colin Blackwell-Kyle Turris-Craig Smith
Filip Forsberg-Nick Bonino-Colton Sissons
Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro
Dan Hamhuis-Matt Irwin
Pekka Rinne
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images