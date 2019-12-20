Boston Bruins fans have a unique opportunity to spread holiday cheer to local athletes.

The Bruins Foundation will hold 50/50 raffles at TD Garden on Saturday night during Boston’s matchup with the Nashville Predators and on Monday night during its game against the Washington Capitals. The pot from Saturday’s game will carry into Monday’s contest, where a lucky entrant will win a $100,000 guaranteed holiday jackpot, with the remaining funds raised benefiting the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, prepare for entry into school and community programs, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Special Olympics is spreading inclusion to every town, every city, every school, every workplace, every community in Massachusetts. The athletes, coaches and volunteers of Special Olympics Massachusetts are changing the way the world sees individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Enter Saturday’s or Monday’s 50/50 raffles now online at SOMA5050.com or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the 3rd period of Monday’s game against the Capitals, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images