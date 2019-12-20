Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Hernandez will return to the limelight early next year.

Netflix on Friday released the first trailer for “Killer Inside,” a new three-part documentary series about the former New England Patriots tight end, who was convicted of murder and ultimately committed suicide in his prison cell. Viewers of the chilling trailer can hear Hernandez’s voice on one end of a phone call he presumably made while incarcerated.

“My whole body’s shaking right now,” Hernandez says.

“What happened?” the woman on the other end of the call asks.

“You know my temper,” Hernandez responds.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Hernandez’s temper undoubtedly played a role in his epic downfall, which first came to light in 2013 when police arrested him on a charge of murdering Odin Lloyd. Massachusetts juries in 2015 convicted Hernandez of murdering Lloyd and acquitted him in 2017 of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez already was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing Lloyd when he committed suicide, just days after his acquittal on charges of killing Abreu and Furtado.

Netflix will release “Killer Inside” on January 15.

Thumbnail photo via pool photo from Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images