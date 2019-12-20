Nick Wright continues to dig in his heels.

The Patriots’ 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 did little to silence Wright’s doubts about New England, as the polarizing pundit predicted Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” that Tom Brady and Co. will lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium.

“Now I understand where this game’s being played, and picking the Bills to win in Foxboro seems foolish,” Wright said. “But picking this (Patriots) offense — especially, speaking of injuries, with Julian Edelman dealing with whatever he’s dealing with — to all of a sudden score the requisite points to beat a competent team, to me that seems a little foolish, as well.”

"Now I understand where this game's being played, and picking the Bills to win in Foxboro seems foolish," Wright said. "But picking this (Patriots) offense — especially, speaking of injuries, with Julian Edelman dealing with whatever he's dealing with — to all of a sudden score the requisite points to beat a competent team, to me that seems a little foolish, as well."

Wright has been down on the Patriots for a while, questioning several times whether their offense is good enough for New England to repeat as Super Bowl champions. On Thursday, he pointed to Brady’s track record against the Bills since Sean McDermott took over as Buffalo’s head coach in 2017.

Tom Brady vs. Sean McDermott's Bills in 5 games:

Comp Pct: 61.4

Yards/Pass: 6.5

TDs: 3

INTs: 5

Tom Brady vs. Sean McDermott's Bills in 5 games:

Comp Pct: 61.4

Yards/Pass: 6.5

TDs: 3

INTs: 5

Pass Rtg: 73.9

The Patriots’ offense hasn’t looked right this season despite New England’s 11-3 record. The unit’s been plagued by inconsistency across the board, with Brady, the running backs, the receivers, the tight ends, the offensive line and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels all deserving of blame.

But New England still can clinch its 11th consecutive AFC East title with a win Sunday. And even if the Patriots lose to the Bills, as Wright suggests, Bill Belichick’s bunch can secure a divisional crown with a Week 17 victory over the listless Miami Dolphins.

