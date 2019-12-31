Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially are longshots to win Super Bowl LIV.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers set the Patriots’ odds to win this season’s Super Bowl at +2000 on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. Although the Patriots’ latest lines are the sixth best out of the 12 teams that reached the postseason, their Super Bowl odds are the worst of their season to date.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the Wild Card round. If New England wins, it will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round.

New England lost four of its last eight games in the regular season, and the road to Super Bowl glory only only will become increasingly difficult as the playoffs progress. It makes sense why oddsmakers are so down on New England’s prospects for success at this point in time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images