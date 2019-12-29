Antonio Brown just can’t get out of his own way.

Brown, who’s been out of the NFL since his release from the New England Patriots in late September, held a free-agent visit with the Saints last Friday. While AB reportedly put on a show in his workout, he apparently didn’t do all that was asked of him by New Orleans.

Glazer: Saints told Antonio Brown not to bring an entourage. Antonio Brown brought an entourage. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 29, 2019

Of course.

Saints head coach Sean Payton simply said “not now” Friday when asked if his team had a plan to sign Brown. While it’s unclear just how interested New Orleans is in the seven-time Pro Bowl selection, the franchise reportedly won’t move forward with him until there are some answers regarding the NFL’s investigation into the claims of sexual assault against Brown. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday a ruling on the matter doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon.

Brown, obviously, has no say in the league’s pace on the investigation, but he could have helped his cause by fulfilling a very simple request made by the first team to actually kick the tires on him since his Patriots release. That’s probably too much to expect from the unhinged superstar, though.

