Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Saints did not sign Antonio Brown after working him out earlier this week, but that doesn’t mean the embattled receiver won’t land with New Orleans in the future.

First, the Saints reportedly must figure out what’s going on with the NFL’s investigation into Brown’s off-field issues.

Check out this update from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:

The Saints won't be signing Antonio Brown unless/until there is clarity from the NFL about its investigation into the claims of sexual assault made against him. And there is no indication from the NFL that any decision is imminent — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 29, 2019

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport corroborated La Canfora’s report.

“From what I understand, the workout went really well. He did not drop a bal.” Rapoport said Sunday morning. ” … What (Saints head coach Sean Payton) needs is to know where things stand with Antonio Brown’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape.”

From earlier on @NFLGameDay: The #Saints were impressed by FA WR Antonio Brown's workout… but there is nothing imminent there yet. Still many questions to answer. pic.twitter.com/aTCJ2JcAyl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September.

The 31-year-old reportedly brought a “bleep-show” with him to his workout with the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images