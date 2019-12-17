Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terrell Suggs has been adamant about going to the Baltimore Ravens, and nowhere else.

But after all the fuss, it appears he could be changing his mind.

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed the linebacker off waivers Monday afternoon after losing defensive end Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle that same day. Initial reports suggested Suggs would not report to Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after stating he’d only report to the Ravens earlier this week.

Now Schefter says Suggs is not only expected to report to the Chiefs, but will play the rest of the season. Baltimore reportedly did not put a claim on Suggs because it “wouldn’t make sense” considering the Ravens were last in the waiver wire order, sources told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Suggs started in 13 games during his brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals before being placed on waivers.

So, has Suggs truly made up his mind? Who knows at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images