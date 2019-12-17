Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees etched his name into NFL history Monday night.

The Saints quarterback tied Peyton Manning’s passing touchdown record in the second quarter of New Orleans’ Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts before tossing No. 540 to Josh Hill in the third to take sole possession of first place.

Of course, New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is right on Brees’ heels with 538 passing TDs of his own. The 42-year-old has the chance to tie or even break the record Saturday when the Pats welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium, and Brady knows as much.

The surefire Hall-of-Famer took to Twitter late Monday night to congratulate Brees on making history. But not without letting him know he’s up for the challenge to reach the 540 passing touchdown mark himself.

“Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 ,” he tweeted.

Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Now all eyes will be on Brady to see if he surpass Manning and now Brees. Either way, that’s quite the list of top-three signal-callers with the most passing touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images