The Boston Bruins remain leaders of the pack.

FanDuel Sportsbook updated its 2020 Stanley Cup Final odds Saturday, pegging the Bruins as NHL title favorites once again. FanDuel gave Boston +750 odds, far better those of the nearest contenders for the favorites tag: the St. Louis Blues at +850 and the Washington Capitals at +950.

The Bruins currently top the Atlantic Division with 46 points after 30 games. They’re second in the Eastern Conference with 49 points, trailing only the Capitals. Meanwhile, the Blues’ 42 points is tops in the Western Conference.

December marks the second consecutive month in which FanDuel picked the Bruins as Stanley Cup favorites. The Tampa Bay Lighting, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights began the season as Stanley Cup favorites but soon fell behind the Bruins, following Boston’s impressive start to the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images