Campaign No. 1 in Cleveland has not been Odell Beckham Jr.’s year, to say the least.

The Browns wideout has just 57 receptions for 800 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season. That’s a far cry from the 1,000-plus yards and 10-plus touchdowns he racked up at least three times in his six-year career. The last time he struggled this much was his penultimate campaign with the Giants, collecting just 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns in just four games due to an ankle injury.

So it shouldn’t surprise you when he says his future currently is uncertain.

“I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here,” Beckham said, per ESPN. “This is exactly where I’m at now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

One thing he is doing better this season, however, is controlling his emotions, which is evident in the way he’s handling his 2019 struggles.

“It’s definitely been a concerted effort from me just to keep myself in check, know that everyone is watching,” Beckham said before referencing past antics with the Giants. “Know they want to see me mad or throw a helmet or punch a cooler or hug a kicking net. They want to see those things, and I’ve made that effort and decision and choice to not allow that.”

But what will the 2020 season bring for OBJ? At this point, who knows.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images